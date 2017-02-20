U of L alumna Dr. Barbara Perry: What makes a good president?

By Shelby Brown–

U of L alumna Barbara Perry delivered the McConnell Center’s President’s Day lecture Feb 20 in Chao Auditorium. Perry examined the leadership skills in presidencies like George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Delano Roosevelt, whom she calls the Great Presidents. Her goal was to explain why some presidents were more “consequential” than others.

“You have to have preserved the country during an existential crisis or challenge.” Perry said.

She explained how Washington protected the Union as it was being founded in a time of uncertainty. Lincoln protected the Union during the Civil War era. FDR kept the country united during the Great Depression and World War II.

Perry described Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson, Abraham Lincoln, FDR and Ronald Reagan as “reconstructive presidents”. She took the audience through hypothetical scenarios of elections going the opposite way in history in her presentation.

“Great presidents are also great leaders.” She said.

Perry defined leadership from the U.S. Army Handbook. Leadership is influencing people by providing purpose, direction and motivation. Perry pointed out that the vision must also be clear.

“I think this definition of leadership can be used by anyone in any organization,” Perry said, “If you’re the head of the PTA, the head of the block-watch in your neighborhood or the head of a corporation.”

In her investigations of past presidents, Perry found these leadership qualities in Washington, Lincoln and FDR.

Perry spoke highly of Washington’s humility, saying that he knew his weaknesses.

“He could’ve let himself become a King but he stepped aside.” She said. “The sign of a good leader is one that is self confident, but not arrogant.”

All three presidents were measured on several scales including Doris Kearns Goodwin’s Elements of Presidential Greatness:

Courage and self confidence Learning from mistakes Being open to change Employing emotional intelligence (i.e. maturity, wisdom) Using self control Having a strong moral compass Be inspiring and be able to be inspired

“(It means) To be someone who does not fly off the handle, who does not have a red hot temper and a short fuse.” Perry said, defining emotional intelligence.

Lincoln embodied these qualities according to Perry. During the war, Lincoln kept faith and that faith transferred to the people, boosting morale.

“He was not opposed to rethinking his strategy if he saw it was not working.” She said.

Lincoln, if angry, would write letters, but shelve them until he had calmed down.

“We could all learn that lesson on emails and tweets.” Perry said.

Perry’s aunt and mother told her stories about FDR’s fireside chats.

“It would be hard to find anyone who had more political skill than FDR.” she said.

Finally, Perry mentioned President Trump.

“By making that very case that he was an outsider,” She said, ” Like Carter and Reagan, but these outsiders typically had some political experience.”

Coming back to the start, she explained that Trump’s platform relied on people believing that all politicians are the alike, thus all politicians are “bad”.

“That was actually used by Donald Trump to make the case that he wasn’t a politician, that he didn’t have political experience and that he would shake Washington up. So for some of his supporters, that was determinative.”

Perry concluded that election outcomes matter and history could be very different if it’s looked at from another perspective.

“What does that mean for the economy? What does that mean for our place in the world? It matters.” she said. “It can make a difference between war and peace, union of a country or confederacy, prosperity or depression, slavery or freedom or individual rights versus government power.”

Photo by Shelby Brown