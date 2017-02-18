- Ryan McMahon adds crucial element to men’s basketball
- Women’s swimming takes third at ACC Championships
- Next year’s budget faces $48 million hurdle
- Tips on saving flex for the rest of the semester
- Interim president upholds tuition promise, supports external search for permanent president
- Overtime win against Syracuse ties men’s basketball for second in the ACC
- Softball is willing to embrace the challenge in 2017
- Recapping a buzzing weekend in U of L athletics
- No. 12 women’s basketball gets an easy 68-43 victory over Boston College
- Panda Express comes to campus
Softball routs Purdue in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
By Jordan Shim–
Senior Maryssa Becker picked up her third win in two days as softball routed Purdue 9-1 in five innings Feb. 18 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Redshirt junior Nicole Pufahl’s home run separated the two teams after two innings. Purdue kept it close, but the Cards erupted in the third.
Junior Sidney Melton started the inning with a bunt single and senior Jordan McNary reached base on a fielder’s choice. A throwing error by Purdue allowed McNary to steal second and Melton stole third, advancing home to score. Becker followed that up with her third home run of the season.
Five more players touched base forcing Purdue to make a pitching change. Louisville took advantage of two Purdue errors to score six runs on five hits.
The Boilermakers responded by pressuring Becker in the bottom of the third. Maya Hughes reached base with a one-out single. Kristen Hoppmann and Mallory Baker followed up with hits to load the bases. Brooke Perry hit into a double play to end the inning, but Hughes scored before the inning ended.
Sophomore Morgan Hensley hit her second home run of the year, tacking on two more runs in the fourth inning for the Cards.
Louisville’s defense kept the Boilermaker offense in check, limiting them to three hits.
Becker (5-1) was credited with the win, striking out three. Offensively, Becker, Henlsey and Pufahl all had a home run, two RBIs and scored two runs. The trio went 6-for-8 at the plate. Freshman Caitlin Ferguson went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two doubles in her first career start.
For Purdue, Katie Johnson (0-4) took the loss after allowing seven runs, six earned, on six hits and walking one in 2.0 innings. Maddie Damon gave up six hits and two runs, both earned, in 2.0 innings.
Louisville will conclude the ACC/Big Ten Challenge with a rematch Ohio State on Feb. 19. The Cards defeated OSU 9-0 in their first match.