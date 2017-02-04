- Acting provost forecasts re-accreditation efforts will strengthen U of L
- ‘La La Land’ captivates audiences in theaters
- SACS: U of L possibly violating three more accrediting standards
- U of L acting president: university on “right path” towards re-accreditation
- ‘Series of Unfortunate Events’ shines through melancholy
- Student cut, hospitalized by attempted robbery
- Updated: U of L states support for students, faculty and staff affected by travel ban
- Thousands in Louisville denounce Trump’s immigration ban
- SGA to consider rebuking outside contributions
- Meet the 2017 football recruiting class
Sixth-ranked men’s basketball win big at Boston College 90-67
By Conner Farrell–
Looking for their third straight conference win, sophomore Deng Adel led men’s basketball past Boston College. With a career-high 19 points, Adel guided the Cards past the Eagles 90-67.
Louisville’s ball movement and finding the open shot earned them a 10-2.
Following the first media timeout, the Cards pushed the lead to 30-15 behind Adel, who ultimately finished the half hitting all five of his shots for 12 points.
Boston College narrowed the gap to 34-30 with three minutes to go. Louisville was in the midst of a three-minute scoring drought until V.J. King drove the lane to pick up an and-one. The next possession resulted in a Donovan Mitchell scoop shot in the lane.
Louisville’s play in the last 10 minutes of the half was marred by missed shots and errant passes turning into eight turnovers.
The Cards did, however, shot a better percentage from the floor than the Eagles in the first, 52 percent to 32 percent.
The Cards led 39 to 30 going into the half time break.
Louisville opened the second half by involving the the post players, which resulted in back-to-back baskets for junior Jaylen Johnson. The defense play of the post players was noticeably improved with a couple blocked shots within the first eight minutes of the half.
The Cards extended the lead to 63-44 behind a 13-4 run with 10 minutes to play in the game.
Louisville finished the game by outscoring the Eagles 27-13.
Mitchell registered 19 points and had three assists running the point for the team
The Cards move to 19-4 and 7-3 in the ACC.
The team is back in action on Feb. 6 as they square off against the No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers.