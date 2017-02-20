Roommate sets bed ablaze near campus

By Kyeland Jackson —

A university student allegedly set her roommate’s bed ablaze before being arrested Feb. 18.

U of L student Christen McAllister allegedly set the fire in the Retreat apartments near campus. Wave 3 reports McAllister admitted to the crime that night, citing arson investigators’ recorded confession on a hidden body cam. Though no injuries were reported, two roommates were inside the building at the time.

The incident is under investigation.

Jefferson Country Metro Corrections could not release charges possibly pending against McAllister, but said jailers released her the morning after she was arrested.

The Louisville Fire Department’s public relations captain was unavailable at the time of this article.

This story will be updated.