Recapping a buzzing weekend in U of L athletics

By on February 12, 2017

By Dalton Ray–

Men’s basketball comes from behind to beat Miami

Trailing by 14 points during the second half, men’s basketball surged back in the final five minutes to win 71-66.

In his first game back from a hip injury, junior Quentin’s Snider scored 13 points in his return. Sophomore Deng Adel and Donovan Mitchell combined for 36 points. With 40 seconds remaining, Snider hit a deep 3-pointer to give Louisville a 66-61 lead.

U of L moves to 20-5, coach Rick Pitino’s 15th straight 20-win season.

Photo by Laurel Slaughter / The Louisville Cardinal

Women’s basketball breezes by Boston College

Without starters Asia Durr and Briahanna Jackson, women’s basketball defeated BC 68-43 for their ninth conference win of the season.

The Cardinals held Boston College to 28 percent shooting while freshman Kylee Shook led the team with 14 points. Junior Myisha Hines-Allen added a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Photo by Nancy Hanner  / The Louisville Cardinal

Coach Kellie Young secures 150th career win

On the road against Marquette, U of L eked out a 13-12 victory. By holding off the Golden Eagles, coach Young won her 150th career game and her 100th as a Cardinal. Sophomores Meghan Siverson and McKaya Conti scored five goals each.

When the Cards traveled back home, Louisville held off Robert Morris 9-4, moving to 3-0.

Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal

Softball goes 4-1 in Vegas

Playing in the UNLV Sportco Kickoff Classic, the softball team breezed through the first two games against Southern Utah and CSU Baskersfield with a combined score of 30-5.

In game three, Maryssa Becker’s walk-off double gave Louisville the 6-5 win over Indiana State.

The Cards lost to host UNLV 5-3. Louisville responded with another one-run victory against Indiana State, winning 1-0.

Becker finished the classic batting .368 with seven hits, 13 RBIs and two home runs. She also went 3-1 with a 1.58 ERA and 10 strikeouts.

Women’s tennis splits weekend series

Starting the season 5-0, Mark Beckham’s team hosted Georgia State Feb. 10. Louisville jumped up 3-1 before the Panthers won the final three points to edge the Cardinals 4-3. Redshirt sophomore Aleksandra Mally fell in the match-clinching point in a tie-breaker in the third set.

After the tough loss, the team bounced back with a 6-1 rout of Miami (OH). The Cardinals remain undefeated in doubles after seven matches.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal

