Perfect playlists for anyone to enjoy this Valentine’s Day

By on February 7, 2017
By Roya Fathalizadeh–

Whether you’re single, in a relationship or going through a break-up, there’s more than likely a song out there to describe how you’re feeling. Here are my personal playlists to depict however you’re feeling this Valentine’s Day.

Single as a Pringle

“Single Ladies” – Beyonce

“Sorry Not Sorry” – Bryson Tiller

“Wanna Be Cool” – Chance The Rapper

“Too Good”– Drake feat. Rihanna

“Calling All My Lovelies”– Bruno Mars

“Solo” – Frank Ocean

“Now & Forever”– Drake

“No Broken Hearts”- Bebe Rexha feat. Nicki Minaj

“Feeling Myself”– Nicki Minaj & Beyonce

“Cheap Thrills”– Sia

In Love and Above

“She’s Mine Pt. 1” – J Cole

“Drunk In Love”– Beyonce

“You’re Going to Live Forever in Me”– John Mayer

“Fire and Desire”– Drake

“Gimme’ All Your Love”– Alabama Shakes

“Ivy” – Frank Ocean

“Adore You”– Miley Cyrus

“Lucky” – Jason Mraz feat. Colby Calliat

“Can’t Take My Eyes Off You”– Lady Antebellum

“Die in Your Arms”– Justin Bieber

Broken and Unspoken

“25” – Adele (yes, the entire album)

“Not In That Way”– Sam Smith

Redemption”– Drake

“Self Control”– Frank Ocean

“Right My Wrongs”– Bryson Tiller

“As You Turn Away” – Lady Antebellum

“Habits of My Heart”– Jaymes Young

“Sad”– Maroon 5

“One That Got Away”– Katy Perry

“I’ll Always Remember You”– Hannah Montana (seriously, listen to it)

 

 

