- Foundation nominates six new directors
- Panel discusses black students’ voices, obstacles
- Movies to see in theaters for Valentine’s weekend
- Attempted home robbery at Clubhouse apartments
- Foundation to nominate new directors
- TLC poll: 70 percent worry for U of L’s accreditation
- Acting provost forecasts re-accreditation efforts will strengthen U of L
- ‘La La Land’ captivates audiences in theaters
- SACS: U of L possibly violating three more accrediting standards
- U of L interim president: university on “right path” towards re-accreditation
Perfect playlists for anyone to enjoy this Valentine’s Day
By Roya Fathalizadeh–
Whether you’re single, in a relationship or going through a break-up, there’s more than likely a song out there to describe how you’re feeling. Here are my personal playlists to depict however you’re feeling this Valentine’s Day.
Single as a Pringle
“Single Ladies” – Beyonce
“Sorry Not Sorry” – Bryson Tiller
“Wanna Be Cool” – Chance The Rapper
“Too Good”– Drake feat. Rihanna
“Calling All My Lovelies”– Bruno Mars
“Solo” – Frank Ocean
“Now & Forever”– Drake
“No Broken Hearts”- Bebe Rexha feat. Nicki Minaj
“Feeling Myself”– Nicki Minaj & Beyonce
“Cheap Thrills”– Sia
In Love and Above
“She’s Mine Pt. 1” – J Cole
“Drunk In Love”– Beyonce
“You’re Going to Live Forever in Me”– John Mayer
“Fire and Desire”– Drake
“Gimme’ All Your Love”– Alabama Shakes
“Ivy” – Frank Ocean
“Adore You”– Miley Cyrus
“Lucky” – Jason Mraz feat. Colby Calliat
“Can’t Take My Eyes Off You”– Lady Antebellum
“Die in Your Arms”– Justin Bieber
Broken and Unspoken
“25” – Adele (yes, the entire album)
“Not In That Way”– Sam Smith
Redemption”– Drake
“Self Control”– Frank Ocean
“Right My Wrongs”– Bryson Tiller
“As You Turn Away” – Lady Antebellum
“Habits of My Heart”– Jaymes Young
“Sad”– Maroon 5
“One That Got Away”– Katy Perry
“I’ll Always Remember You”– Hannah Montana (seriously, listen to it)