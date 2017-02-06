Panel discusses black students’ voices, obstacles

By Evan Eley —

The Association of Black Students hosted Fist Up, Kneel Down: Do Black Athletes and Greeks Have a Voice on Campus? Feb. 6 to kick off Black Magic Week. The paneled discussion focused black students’ voices on University of Louisville’s campus, the power they can carry and barriers to using them. Panelists included NPHC treasurer Austin Ferrell ,University of Louisville’s multicultural Programming Coordinator Dominique McShan and track and field team member Jessica Adell.

“I had the idea to hold this event last year when Colin Kaepernick began his movement. I am glad that it has become a reality and we now have the chance to have a conversation about how we as students and athletes at the University of Louisville can use our voice for meaningful purposes,”university student Taylor Robinson said. Robinson planned the event.

“I feel we have a voice and I feel we are heard,” Ferrell said. “Being in Athletics or in Greek life can help open avenues for your voice to be heard, but ultimately it is up to you to make your voice heard. Being responsible with your voice is what is important.” Likewise ideas dominated the two-hour conversation. Most seemed to agree: in regards to social injustices, it is up to you to make your voice heard.

But through discussion with Jessica Adell, it seems clear it may not be so simple for athletes.

Between class, practice, travel and more, using your voice as a U of L athlete may not fit your schedule. That brought the question of whether certain athletic programs limited the effect of one’s voice. Many agreed that to be true.

Black Magic Week continues Wednesday with the Black RSO fair, bringing information on black student life. Thursday will be a presentation titled “Life After Undergrad.” Friday ends the week with the Black Image Awards.

For more information visit the Cultural Center on campus.