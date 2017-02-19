No. 14 women’s basketball stifles North Carolina, down Heels 87-57

By Dalton Ray–

Rocking pink jerseys in honor of Play 4Kay, No. 14 women’s basketball (23-, 10-4) routed North Carolina (14-13, 3-11) 87-57. In the first half, junior Myisha Hines-Allen carried the Cards and when her hot hand cooled, sophomore Asia Durr picked up the slack.

Hines-Allen finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds and Durr added 28 points and four assists. North Carolina’s Paris Kea scored 26 points in the loss.

A low-scoring first quarter, North Carolina stayed in the game with the three-ball. UNC’s only made field goals were 3-pointers as they went 3-for-12 from the field. Louisville held a 14-11 lead at the period’s end.

Shooting 31 percent from the field in the first, coach Jeff Walz said the team switched the game plan after the first.

“We looked to get the ball in the paint. We wanted to work inside-out,” Walz said. “We had some great looks, they just weren’t going in.”

Hines-Allen began to make her presence know in the second quarter, scoring eight points. The Cardinals ended the quarter on a 10-1 run as UNC missed their final five shots.

Leading 34-21 at the break, U of L outscored Carolina 24-2 in points in the paint. Hines-Allen led all players with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Coming out of the break, Durr sparked a self-funded 8-0 to push Louisville’s lead to 17. The third quarter turned into a shootout between Durr and Kea as Durr accounted for 14 points while Kea added 10.

Entering the final quarter with a 54-39, Louisville cruised to the finish. The Cards opened up their lead to 25 points halfway through the quarter. Coach Jeff Walz emptied the bench and freshman Sydney Zambrotta shined, knocking down three straight 3-pointers to cap the game.

Louisville is in fifth place in the conference and with postseason play just weeks away, Walz said the Cards are close to hitting their potential.

“We have spurts when we look really good, we just have to get more consistent. We scored 87 tonight, one of the first times we’ve done that in a while, but we started with 14 points. If we can shoot 46 percent or high, we’ll be in position to win the rest of our games.”

Louisville has their Senior Night Feb. 23 against Virginia (17-9, 6-7).

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal