- No. 12 women’s basketball gets an easy 68-43 victory over Boston College
- Panda Express comes to campus
- Bad date stories to make you glad you’re single
- Migos’ ‘Culture’ is a conduit for bangers
- Does Valentine’s Day matter?
- Restaurants to go to based on relationship status
- Emergency blue lights system’s effectiveness questioned
- Foundation nominates six new directors
- Panel discusses black students’ voices, obstacles
- Movies to see in theaters for Valentine’s weekend
No. 12 women’s basketball gets an easy 68-43 victory over Boston College
No. 12 women’s basketball defeated Boston College in a 68-43 rout. This was their second straight win and moves them to 22-6.
Despite winning by 25, Louisville did not have their best offensive performance. They shot 46 percent and finished with more turnovers than Boston College.
The Cardinals won with their quickness, defense and size. Boston College shot only 28 percent for the game and was out-rebounded 50-25 by Louisville.
“With Boston College coming off such a good offensive outing at North Carolina, we knew they had the ability to score,” Coach Jeff Walz said. “We had to make it as difficult for them as we could, and I thought we did a really good job with that.”
The first half was a breeze for the Cards. The Golden Eagles never got close, and trailed 16-35 at the end of the second quarter.
Louisville tailed off some during the third quarter and only outscored Boston College by four. By then, Walz brought the bench to finish the fourth quarter.
The bench had 33 points with 12 Cardinals scoring overall at the end of the game.
Usual starters Asia Durr and Briahanna Jackson sat out this game, but the team made up for their absence.
Taylor Johnson replaced Jackson at the point. She finished with 5 points, 3 assists and created good opportunities for teammates throughout the game. Myisha Hines-Allen finished with a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Kylie Shook also stepped in to start and lead the team with 14 points with five rebounds.
“Kylie shoots the ball extremely well,” Walz said. “If we can add one more scorer to the mix it makes us a much deeper team, and a harder team to defend.”
Louisville takes the week off before their match-up against North Carolina next Sunday Feb. 19 at noon.
Photo by Matthew Bradshaw / The Louisville Cardinal