Morgan Meyer determined to advance softball beyond Regionals

By Jordan Shim–

Senior softball player Morgan Meyer has endured back-to-back disappointing season endings. The Cards turned two solid seasons into NCAA tournament qualifications. However, they were eliminated in the regional round, failing to win a game both years.

Meyer and the team will look to overcome their tournament slump and play beyond regional softball.

“That’s the team goal,” Meyer said. “Doing it for (Sandy) Pearsall is what we want to do together. This group has a lot of grit and determination. So we’re going to try and keep everyone healthy and win as long as we can.”

The team thinks as long as they stay consistent and stick to their game, it will be enough. Despite having a long season, Meyer said they cannot overlook any team on their schedule.

“Just play Louisville softball. Focus and play like every team are the best in the nation,” Meyer said. “We can’t afford to overlook anyone. We can’t just walk in and think we’re going to win. Any team can win on any given day.”

As a captain, Meyer’s teammates will look to her, Maryssa Becker and Jenna Jordan when the team hits a slump. Her role also involves mentoring underclassmen, just as former Cardinal Katie Keller did for Meyer when she was a freshman.

“Katie always showed me the ropes,” Meyer said. “She worked with me when I wasn’t playing well. She always taught me something new and different ways to approach things. I’m still in contact with her, and I’m grateful for that.”

During the offseason, Meyer worked to find the right mentality instead of sharpening her game.

“I feel I have gained more confidence,” Meyer said. “It was more of a personal conflict, trying to stay confident and not focusing on the numbers during a game. It’s my last year of softball, so it’s all about having fun and not worrying about numbers.”

Louisville hosts Indiana State, who eliminated the Cards from the regional round in 2015, on March 3. First pitch is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.