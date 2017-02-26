Men’s basketball rolls by Syracuse for a 20-point win

By Dalton Ray–

Bouncing back after a loss to North Carolina, seventh-ranked men’s basketball (23-6, 11-5) used a late first half surge to fly past Syracuse (17-13, 9-8). With the win, the Cards sweep the Orange in season series and stay atop of the ACC standings.

Louisville’s trio of sophomore led the way. Donovan Mitchell added 25 points, five rebounds and four assists. Sophomore Ray Spalding recorded a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Deng Adel pitched in 17 points, going 7-for-9 from the line.

Louisville started the game well on both ends, beginning 4-for-5 from the field and forcing Syracuse to miss their first five and commit three turnovers. Leading 11-3, the Cards hit a dry spell as Syracuse pulled back in the game with the three-ball.

Tyus Battle handed Syracuse their first lead on a three from the wing with 11 minutes in the half. The Orange went on a 12-2 run, taking advantage of U of L’s turnovers.

A three from Snider ended a five-minute scoring drought, making the score 18-17 in Louisville’s favor.

The Cardinals kicked it into another gear over the next four minutes, going on a 18-4 run.

Louisville used scoring burst to take a 41-25 lead at the break. Mitchell was the only Cardinal in double-figures with 11, hitting three 3-pointers. Battle carried the Orange, accounting for more than half of their points with 14.

Coach Rick Pitino’s crew began the second half just as they started with a 7-0 run.

The game turned into an up-and-down bout as both teams couldn’t hold on to the ball. Syracuse pulled within 12 midway through the half, but Louisville quickly pulled away.

A 10-4 run over a five minute stretch gave Louisville the space they needed to stay comfortable down the stretch.

The Cards signed off by finish 4-for-4 from the field. Louisville travels to Wake Forest in their final road game.

Photo by Laurel Slaughter / The Louisville Cardinal