Baseball holds off Maryland, goes 2-0 on season

By Mike Gilpatrick–

For the second time in as many days, sixth-ranked baseball (2-0) won a in Clearwater, Florida. The Cards defeated No. 22 Maryland (1-0) 10-7.

Junior Kade McClure only lasted 3.2 innings, giving up four earned runs with seven strikeouts on 85 pitches.

Louisville’s offense exploded early, putting up four runs in the second inning. Junior third baseman Drew Ellis blasted a solo shot to left to begin the inning, making Louisville’s lead to 2-0.

Freshman Jake Snider singled and sophomore Josh Stowers reached on an error. After senior Logan Taylor laid down a bunt single, junior Colby Fitch walked with the bases loaded. A sacrifice fly to left by sophomore Devin Mann scored Stowers, placing the score at 5-0.

The Terrapins responded in the next half inning, when second baseman Nick Dunn launched a two-run shot to right.

In the fourth, Maryland sent eight men to the plate and scored another two.

In the bottom of the inning, the Cards touched home five times. Fitch led off by tripling up the gap in right-center field. Mann scored Fitch on his double. Junior Devin Hairston singled to right field, and an error by Marty Costes allowed junior Brendan McKay and Mann to score. Hairston scored on a 6-3 ground-out by Jake Snider. Stowers’ single drove home Ellis, bringing the score to 10-4.

Maryland scored in the fifth and sixth innings, cutting Louisville’s lead to three.

With runners on the corners and one out in the seventh, sophomore Lincoln Henzman entered the game and struck out the next two batters.

Henzman pitched a perfect eighth and finished the game with a 4-3 groundout. Junior Jake Sparger received the win and Henzman earned the save.

The Cards finish their series at Spectrum Field tomorrow, taking on Ball State. Freshman Michael McAvene will make his first collegiate start at 1 p.m.