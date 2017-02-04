- Acting provost forecasts re-accreditation efforts will strengthen U of L
Lacrosse shakes off cold start to blow by Vermont
By Dalton Ray–
In the season opener, the women’s lacrosse team defeated Vermont 19-8. Sophomores Meghan Siverson and McKayla Conti led the way for the Cards in their first career starts. Conti scored six goals while Siverson had five. Seniors Heidi Smith and Hannah Koloski both added hat-tricks.
Sophomore McKayla Conti kicked off the scoring but that didn’t phase the Catamounts. Vermont took a bounced back by taking a 4-2 lead 10 minutes into the game.
For the remainder of the half, it was all Cardinals.
Starting with Conti scoring her second goal, Louisville scored six unanswered goals. At the half, Louisville held a 8-4 lead. The Cardinals out-shot Vermont 25-7 in the opening half.
12 seconds in the second half and Smith netted her 14th career goal. Just as momentum favored Louisville, Vermont became reacquainted with it.
The Catamounts scored three unanswered goals, cutting to Louisville lead to 9-7.
A seven minute scoring drought followed the burst of goals by Vermont, but that was ended by Smith’s second goal.
Leading by three midway through the half, Louisville kicked it into another gear. U of L ended the final 15 minutes on a 9-1 scoring run.
The Cardinals travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to take on Marquette next Friday.
Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal