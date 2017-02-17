- Women’s swimming takes third at ACC Championships
- Next year’s budget faces $48 million hurdle
- Tips on saving flex for the rest of the semester
- Interim president upholds tuition promise, supports external search for permanent president
- Overtime win against Syracuse ties men’s basketball for second in the ACC
- Softball is willing to embrace the challenge in 2017
- Recapping a buzzing weekend in U of L athletics
- No. 12 women’s basketball gets an easy 68-43 victory over Boston College
- Panda Express comes to campus
- Bad date stories to make you glad you’re single
The Cardinal’s February Netflix picks
By Dustin Massengill–
Whether you are overcoming the single blues, or just need one more sappy love story, we have your Netflix fix for this month. Cuddle up and tune in.
-“Santa Clarita Diet,” 2017, Netflix Original. Starring Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant and Liv Hewson, Netflix’s newest original series tackles the absurd life of a family that has a zombie for a mother. It will keep you glued to your computer for all 10 episodes.
-“Your lie in April,” 2014, A-1 Pictures. Voiced by Netsuke Hanae, Risa Taneda and Ayane Sakura, this short-lived anime will be pulling at your heart strings and having you begging for more even after the 22 episodes.
-“Finding Dory,” 2016, Disney PIXAR. Voiced by Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Ed O’Neill. Dory will keep you entertained as you follow her adventures through the sea. If you have seen it, we recommend a second viewing to cure those February blues.
-“Closet Monster,” 2015, International Film. Starring Connor Jessup, Aaron Abrams and Joanne Kelly. This award-winning Canadian coming-of-age film follows a young aspiring makeup artist as he struggles with his sexuality and a past touched by a hate crime.
-“Abstract: The Art of Design,” 2017, Netflix Original. This TV-style documentary takes you on a journey inside the minds of the playmakers, storytellers and revolutionaries in design with each of its eight episodes.
-“Hurricane Bianca,” 2016. Starring Roy Haylock, Bianca Leigh, Denton Blane Everett. This campy film will keep you laughing as you see a first-year teacher do whatever it takes to help her students succeed.
-“Girlfriend’s Day,” 2017, Netflix Original. Starring Bob Odenkirk, Amber Tamblyn and Natasha Lyonne. This witty, independent dark-comedy follows a greeting card writer as he works to make a card for a new holiday.
-“Begin Again,” 2014. Starring Keira Knightley, Mark Ruffalo, Adam Levine. This cute romantic comedy will inspire every part of your life to be filled with warm bubbly feeling, and sure to make you feel ever so slightly more romantic.
-“Kindness Diaries,” 2016. Starring Leon Logothetis. An inspirational food and travel documentary follows Leon Logothetis as he travels the world surviving on the kindness of strangers.
-“Grease,” 1978. Starring John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and Stockard Channing. Revisiting this romantic musical will be sure to electrify you and get you ready for some summer lovin’.