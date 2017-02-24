“Get Out” thrills, rejuvenates horror genre

Actors

Daniel Kaluuya give a masterful performance as Chris Washington. Exemplifying sadness, love, fear and denial for the horrifying situation, his acting is clear and convincing. Kaluuya has played in many movies, including “Kick Ass 2” and “Sicario,” but this may be his outstanding performance in a major motion picture. With his casting in “Black Panther,” audiences can expect to see Kaluuya more often in theaters.

Allison Williams performance as Rose Armitage, Chris’ girlfriend, works beautifully alongside Kaluuya. The chemistry between the two feels genuine, entrenching the sense of compassion in their relationship.

Catherine Keener’s role as Missy Armitage, Rose’s mom, shows prowess in acting with minimal words. Keener portrays slyness and power, showing more authority than her husband via controlling body language, tone and facial expressions. Keener shines in the creepy role, and shows minimalism’s powerful effect.

Bradley Whitford also gives a stellar performance, playing the role of Dean Armitage, Rose’s dad, to great effect. Whitford’s role plays the duality of his character well, switching from funny to deadly as the film progresses.

Score

The score simply yet effectively plays alongside the film’s plot, accentuating suspense. Through a simplistic tone the music heightens fear and anxiety for key moments, lending a state-of-the-art feel to the already innovative film. Comparison to other intricate and overt scores would imply there’s much to be desired. But the bare-bones score and effective use of natural sounds give the movie its own creepy, suspense-inducing feel.

Overall

Although the plot sounds strange, “Get Out” is a fantastic movie which further rejuvenates the genre. Using simplicity to great effect without relying on simple jump-scares, audiences experience continual suspense and fear while comedic relief keeps it fun. As a directorial debut, Peele has outdone himself. “Get Out” joins great contemporary horrors, and possibly helps usher in a renaissance for the horror and thriller movie genre.