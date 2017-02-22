French culture comes to life at Floyd Theater

By Silvana Hill–

The Student Activities Board continued its French film tradition on Feb. 17 with a showing of the film “School of Babel” (2013) at the Floyd Theater.

One part of a series of four French films and documentaries, “School of Babel” profiles a Parisian school named La Grange aux Belles and its class of immigrant students from all walks of life and nationalities. New to France and the French language, the students form bonds, experience difficulties assimilating culturally and linguistically and provide a unique perspective on the political climate of America today.

“It seemed really relevant considering everything going on,” said Spalding University student Maral Safavi, who attended the festival on the recommendation of a friend. “I like seeing new films and this was free and convenient. I think it’s great they do this every year.”

The Floyd Theater and SAB partnered with the Speed Art Museum and Speed Cinema for the 2017 edition of the French Film Festival free to students and to the public. Continuing its proud tradition over the last several years, the U of L French Film Festival brings award-winning French-language films and documentaries to the student body and beyond.

“I was really touched,” Safavi said. “Even with the language barrier, you experience an emotional connection to a movie like this.”

The festival continues through February with films such as “Things to Come” on Feb. 24 at 5 and 8 p.m., “The Battle of Algiers” at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 and “Being Seventeen” at 5 and 8 p.m. on Feb. 28. The Floyd Theater is located on the third floor of the Student Activities Center.