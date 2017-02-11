Fourth-ranked men’s basketball uses late rally to down Miami

By Dalton Ray–

With the return of junior point guard Quentin Snider, the fourth-ranked men’s basketball team (20-5, 8-4) defeated Miami (16-8, 6-6) 71-66. Snider scored 13 and dished out four assists in his first game back after injury.

Sophomore Deng Adel carried the Cardinals in the first half and finished with 18. Sophomore Donovan Mitchell added 18 points with 12 coming in the second half.

Trailing for first 35 minutes of the game, coach Rick Pitino said it’s rare for any team to pull this type of win out.

“95 percent of teams lose this game. (Miami) totally out played us and they were the better basketball team but we show incredible character to win this game. I’m real proud of our guys,” Pitino said. “This is probably our best game of the year in terms of character because we didn’t have it tonight but still won.”

Leading from the opening tip, Miami’s aggressive play pushed their lead to 28-18 with under 10 minutes in the half.

The Cardinals struggled with their interior defense, allowing 22 points in the paint in the first half alone.

Miami slowed Louisville’s offense down by fronting the post players, not allowing Louisville to get easy passes inside. Forced to shoot over the Hurricanes’ defense, the Cardinals struggled to score.

At the half, Adel led the Cardinals with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting. Mitchell added six points while the rest of the team nine points on 2-of-10 shooting. Louisville trailed 33-26 at the break.

With the crowd getting restless in the second half, Snider hit a three bringing the Cards within four at 44-40. Moments later, Miami’s Devon Reed drilled a three after a turnover from Ray Spalding.

Mitchell nailed a 3-pointer to tie the game at 53 with six minutes to play. A minute later, Mangok Mathiang gave Louisville’s its first lead at 55-53. A four-point play by Adel gave Louisville a six-point lead and Mitchell’s layup capped Louisville’s 13-0 run.

The Hurricanes clawed their way back in the game, tying the game at 61 with 1:50 to play. After Miami turned the ball over, Snider hit a deep three to push the Louisville lead to 66-61 with 40 second left.

U of L iced the game at the free throw line and next travels to Syracuse (16-10, 8-5) on Feb. 13.

Photos by Laurel Slaughter / The Louisville Cardinal

Photos by Karen Nguyen / The Louisville Cardinal

Photos by Mike Henderson / The Louisville Cardinal