- Interim president upholds tuition promise, supports external search for permanent president
- Overtime win against Syracuse ties men’s basketball for second in the ACC
- Softball is willing to embrace the challenge in 2017
- Recapping a buzzing weekend in U of L athletics
- No. 12 women’s basketball gets an easy 68-43 victory over Boston College
- Panda Express comes to campus
- Bad date stories to make you glad you’re single
- Migos’ ‘Culture’ is a conduit for bangers
- Does Valentine’s Day matter?
- Restaurants to go to based on relationship status
Four resolutions passed by SGA Senate
SGA voted on three resolutions at the regular meeting Feb 14. All three resolutions were passed after voting.
The “Resolution to Bring U of L into ADA Compliance with Braille” was represented by the President of the Kent School of Social Work Keith Auspland. A motion made changed the name to the Joe Nelson Braille Resolution.
The “Resolution for the Preservation of Student Government Association Democratic Electoral Integrity at the University of Louisville” was co-authored by Landon Lauder.
The resolution seeks to ensure that there are no outside financial contributions during SGA campaigns.
“We’re trying to reduce the amount of money that can be spent to make it a little more equitable.” Lauder said.
Voting on election rules in the fall semester showed cap reductions to the amount of money some candidates would be allowed to spend campaigning.
As of 2016, presidential candidates could spend $500, vice presidential candidates $300, college presidents $200, college vice presidents $150 and senators $100.
The resolution passed after a roll call vote.
“It was very important to make sure that the elections for SGA candidates stay for the students, meaning the students who are running need to be for the students and nobody else.” Lauder said. “Bringing in outside contributions would have brought in vested interest and I really encourage the student body to hold the candidates accountable to this resolution.”
The “Resolution to Express Solidarity with International Students”, also known as the Student Solidarity Act, is co-authored by Graduate Student Council Travel Administrator Lily Assgari and Lauder.
“My primary goal was to show students affected by the executive order that they have the support of their student government and by proxy, the majority of the student body.” Assgari said. “I hope that it will help them feel the continued support of and inclusion in our university community. In addition, I wanted the resolution to clearly acknowledge the positive impact diversity has on our university.”
The “Resolution Providing the Evaluation of Professors and Course Practices of Inclusion and Diversity at the University of Louisville” was presented by Jessica Morgan of the College of Arts and Sciences.
“I think this is very pertinent right now because a lot of people don’t feel included.” Morgan said during discussion.
SGA President Aaron Vance said he was pleased with the higher education rally turnout and is planning more lobbying days.
Executive Vice President Amanda Nitzken said the Law School Dean search is down to the final four candidates.
Services Vice President Lauren Greenwell is continuing conversations with ULPD about the effectiveness of the emergency blue lights, the escort system and technology improvements on campus.
Greenwell also spoke with Parking Feb 10 about Tarc 90, possibly discontinuing it and rerouting the funds to safety services on campus.
The Appropriations Committee met prior to approve Travel Funding and Council Budget requests.