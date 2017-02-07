Foundation nominates six new directors

By Kyeland Jackson —

The University of Louisville Foundation’s nominating committee patched losses Tuesday, nominating six at-large directors to the ULF board.

ULF’s committee nominated the following members:

Mike Bowers – June 30, 2018

Laura Douglas – June 30, 2019

Donna Heitzman – June 30, 2018

Tom Meeker – June 30, 2017

Earl Reed – June 30, 2019

Vincent Tyra – June 30, 2018

Foundation Chair Diane Medley said she and U of L’s Interim President Greg Postel received recommendations for nominees, whittling them down to the six approved Tuesday. Medley expects nominees to be approved by the foundation board this month.

Nominees fill six vacancies on the Foundation’s board after four directors, widely speculated as James Ramsey’s supporters, resigned last week.

This story will be updated.