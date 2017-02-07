Home   >   News   >   Foundation nominates six new directors

Foundation nominates six new directors

February 7, 2017

By Kyeland Jackson

The University of Louisville Foundation’s nominating committee patched losses Tuesday, nominating six at-large directors to the ULF board.

ULF’s committee nominated the following members:

  • Mike Bowers – June 30, 2018
  • Laura Douglas – June 30, 2019
  • Donna Heitzman – June 30, 2018
  • Tom Meeker – June 30, 2017
  • Earl Reed – June 30, 2019
  • Vincent Tyra – June 30, 2018

Foundation Chair Diane Medley said she and U of L’s Interim President Greg Postel received recommendations for nominees, whittling them down to the six approved Tuesday. Medley expects nominees to be approved by the foundation board this month.

Nominees fill six vacancies on the Foundation’s board after four directors, widely speculated as James Ramsey’s supporters, resigned last week.

This story will be updated.

Kyeland Jackson

Editor-in-Chief at The Louisville Cardinal.

