Faculty assembly talks budget, resolutions spark debate

By Shelby Brown–

Professor Susan Jarosi presented two resolutions at the Arts and Sciences Faculty Assembly meeting Feb. 24 concerning budget transparency.

Professor Avery Kolers, who did not attend the meeting, co-authored the resolutions which were titled “Openness and Transparency in Planning and Budgets” and “Unity Among Members of the Faculty Against Unjustified Cuts to Personnel, Programs and/or Curriculum.”

Both resolutions discussed the importance of shared academic governance, solidarity on budget issues among faculty members and integrating faculty voices.

“I think the general sentiment is that faculty are very concerned about these issues with the budget, and particularly faculty participation in budget decisions going forward,” Jarosi said.

Attendees asked questions after Jarosi presented the resolutions. Several questions were directed toward Interim Provost Dale Billingsley, who was attended the meeting. Billingsley spoke candidly about the budget and next year’s $48 million gap.

“If we don’t act now to stop the flow of this money, we’re going to be cited for another probation violation that will put us in an even worse state than we already are,” Billingsley said. “We were frightened by what we saw.”

Some voiced concerns about access to information like “budget scenarios.” Philosophy Chair David Owen said faculty having an active role in budget shaping is key.

“Budget scenarios are always one (model) behind,” Owen said. “This year I haven’t seen any scenarios.”

Billingsley agreed that U of L is a public university, so budget documents should be available to anyone.

“Not even the senior administrators of the university have a constant view of what the state of what the budget is,” Billingsley said. “There is software that will afford us access to that information at will. I expect we will be buying that as soon as we can scrape the money together.”

Faculty Assembly Parliamentarian Dawn Heinecken called attention back to the resolutions.

“I realize that you’re trying to provide information to us but this is out of order.” She said. “I think it’s outside the scope. This is part of shared governance, us getting to act on our own business.”

Some faculty opposed Jarosi and Kolers’ resolutions. Professor David Schutlz found the motion premature.

“The current administration has barely been in, and they haven’t had the time to react yet. We have faculty senate, that is our voice,” Schultz said. “If you want the administration to consult with every faculty group, they’re never going to have time to move forward to progress.”

Professor Beth Willey disputed the resolution for time constraints.

“We have from now until June 30 to staunch the flow of blood,” Willey said. “I don’t see us having any kind of useful discussion about a budget this complicated and coming to some kind of resolution before June 30. I don’t think this is the time nor the place to ask for this right now.”

Jarosi said the resolutions advocate for a process and information to be available.

“I think there was a lot of good feedback on the resolution,” Jarosi said. “So my colleague, Avery Kolers, and I will look forward to tweaking the language a little bit so that the assembly will find it in a form that we can pass these and move them forward so that people that need to see them can.”

The assembly voted on the “spirit” of both resolutions. The resolutions would move forward after editing to remove “combative language.” That motion was defeated.

A second motion sending the resolutions back to a committee for alterations passed. Both resolutions will be examined again at the March 24 meeting.

Photo by Shelby Brown / The Louisville Cardinal