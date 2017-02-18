- Women’s swimming takes third at ACC Championships
Eighth-ranked men’s basketball outlasts Virginia Tech
By Dalton Ray–
Earning the their 1,800th win in program history, eighth-ranked men’s basketball (22-5, 10-4) survived a hot shooting night from the visiting Virginia Tech Hokies (18-8, 6-3) winning 94-90. Tech shot 59 percent from the field and hit 17-of-26 from three.
Sophomore Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points and grabbed five rebounds for U of L. Junior Quentin Snider finished with 19 points and four assists. With a strong second half, junior Jaylen Johnson added 16 points and hauled in eight boards.
Mitchell started out of fire, scoring 13 of Louisville’s first 18 points on 6-of-6 shooting. Leading 18-16, the Cards went on the miss nine of the next 11 shots.
Sophomore Jay Henderson and redshirt freshman Ryan McMahon provided a spark for Louisville, helping build the lead to 29-20. Getting contribution from seemingly everyone, seven different Cardinals in the first 15 minutes.
U of L’s defense prevented the Cards from extending their lead as late rotations gave Virginia Tech open looks. The Hokies were unconscious from the field, making nine straight shots to take a 41-39 with under two minutes in the half.
At the break, VT held a 44-43 lead while shooting 9-of-14 from three. Snider and Mitchell combined for 27 of Louisville’s 43 points.
Trading blows in the open minutes of the second half, McMahon gave Louisville the first advantage with back-to-back threes. The Cards began to separate, pushing their lead to nine, and Tech stormed right back.
Virginia Tech’s Seth Allen conducted a 9-2 run by himself, draining three straight 3-pointers. Moments later, Allen made another pair of threes, making the score 72-70 midway through the half.
In the final 10 minutes, Johnson started to show his presence by grabbing rebounds, finishing near the rim and stout on-ball defense. His one-handed alley-oop slam from sophomore Deng Adel ignited the crowd and pushed the Louisville lead to seven with 3:24 to play.
Free throws down the stretch sealed the win for the Cardinals. U of L travels to North Carolina to take on the Tar Heels on Feb. 22.
Photo by Laurel Slaughter / The Louisville Cardinal