Day 2 of ACC Championships: Women’s swimming and diving moves to fourth

By Jeff Milby–

The women’s swim and dive team moved to fourth-place in the 2017 ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships on during the second day of the four-day event. U of L set a school record and earned a medal in the second of the four day event.

Mallory Comeford earned a silver medal in the 500-freestyle with a time of 4:37.47, a school record. Comeford finshed nearly seven seconds behind behind Virginia’s Olympian Leah Smith. Cardinal Emily Moser finished second in the B-final, with a time of 4:46.11, while Sophie Cattermole finished second in the C-final to round out the event for Louisville.

Several other Cardinal swimmers also performed well in other events. Notbably, freshman Casey Franz finished in seventh place in the 50-free. Comeford, Lainey Visscher, Nastja Govejsek and Franz finished in fourth place in the 200-Free Relay.

“We had a great prelims session this morning and that set us up for a fun finals session including a new school record by Mallory Comeford in the 500 freestyle. It was nice to see our 200 free style relay with three freshmen finish the session just short from our school record. The next sessions will be fun,” Coach Arthur Albiero said.

Louisville is fourth behind NC State, Virginia, and North Carolina heading into the third day of competition. The ACC Championships resume at the McAuley Aquatics Center on the campus of Georgia Tech.