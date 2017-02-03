Home   >   Sports   >   Brandon Lancaster clinches match for men’s tennis against Purdue

By on February 3, 2017

By Dalton Ray–

In a nail-biting finish, the men’s tennis team outlasted Purdue 4-3. Sophomore Brandon Landcaster clinched the match, winning 6-3, 3-6, 7-6.

“I was down at break the whole third and I really thought I was going to lose because he broke me going 3-1 and 4-2. Once everyone came over and started supporting me I was able to get the break back and felt in control,” Lancaster said.

Now 5-0 in singles, Lancaster said he couldn’t have won with his teammates.

“The support got me through because I was tired but my teammates are so loud and they’re unbelievable. If they weren’t there, I wouldn’t have won that match. He had all momentum and they came over after that,” Lancaster.

The Cardinals won the doubles points, giving U of L the early lead. Freshman Parker Wynn defeated Stephan Koenigsfest 6-2, 6-2 while George Headley fell to No. 70 Benjamin Ugarte 4-6, 3-6. Chris Morin-Kougcheff edged Ricky Medinilla 7-6, 6-4 and Louisville led 3-1.

Purdue won the next two courts, tying the match at 3-3. With the help of his teammates, Lancaster sealed U of L’s fourth victory of the year.

Coach Rex Ecarma said the win over a power five team is big for his young team.

“That’s a veteran team. A team I expect to see in the NCAA Tournament and one of the better teams in the Big Ten. For us to come out and play lights out in doubles, I was ecstatic,” Ecarma said.

Lancaster isn’t the only hero according to Ecarma.

“I really applaud Parker Wynn. He beat a very good player and giving us the second point, then Kougcheff with the third point. That really gave us a cushion,” Ecarma said.

Up next, U of L hosts back-to-back national champion Virginia. The match takes place Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal 

