Brandon Lancaster clinches match for men’s tennis against Purdue
By Dalton Ray–
In a nail-biting finish, the men’s tennis team outlasted Purdue 4-3. Sophomore Brandon Landcaster clinched the match, winning 6-3, 3-6, 7-6.
“I was down at break the whole third and I really thought I was going to lose because he broke me going 3-1 and 4-2. Once everyone came over and started supporting me I was able to get the break back and felt in control,” Lancaster said.
Now 5-0 in singles, Lancaster said he couldn’t have won with his teammates.
“The support got me through because I was tired but my teammates are so loud and they’re unbelievable. If they weren’t there, I wouldn’t have won that match. He had all momentum and they came over after that,” Lancaster.
The Cardinals won the doubles points, giving U of L the early lead. Freshman Parker Wynn defeated Stephan Koenigsfest 6-2, 6-2 while George Headley fell to No. 70 Benjamin Ugarte 4-6, 3-6. Chris Morin-Kougcheff edged Ricky Medinilla 7-6, 6-4 and Louisville led 3-1.
Purdue won the next two courts, tying the match at 3-3. With the help of his teammates, Lancaster sealed U of L’s fourth victory of the year.
Coach Rex Ecarma said the win over a power five team is big for his young team.
“That’s a veteran team. A team I expect to see in the NCAA Tournament and one of the better teams in the Big Ten. For us to come out and play lights out in doubles, I was ecstatic,” Ecarma said.
Lancaster isn’t the only hero according to Ecarma.
“I really applaud Parker Wynn. He beat a very good player and giving us the second point, then Kougcheff with the third point. That really gave us a cushion,” Ecarma said.
Up next, U of L hosts back-to-back national champion Virginia. The match takes place Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal