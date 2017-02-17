- Women’s swimming takes third at ACC Championships
- Next year’s budget faces $48 million hurdle
- Tips on saving flex for the rest of the semester
- Interim president upholds tuition promise, supports external search for permanent president
- Overtime win against Syracuse ties men’s basketball for second in the ACC
- Softball is willing to embrace the challenge in 2017
- Recapping a buzzing weekend in U of L athletics
- No. 12 women’s basketball gets an easy 68-43 victory over Boston College
- Panda Express comes to campus
- Bad date stories to make you glad you’re single
Baseball opens season with win over Alabama State
By Mike Gilpatrick–
Showing no offseason rust, sixth-ranked baseball defeated Alabama State 7-0 in their season opener. Junior Brendan McKay pitched a gem, with nine strikeouts, four hits allowed and no runs earned in six innings.
The Cards got on the board in the second inning, when a single and wild pitch for senior Colin Lyman set up an RBI single for junior Drew Ellis down the right field line. In the third, McKay helped his own cause by singling in junior Colby Fitch.
Alabama State’s best opportunity to score was in the fifth, when Hunter Phillips singled with one out. Hunter Allen singled the next at bat, putting two on with one out. McKay got out of the jam by striking out the next two batters.
During a big fifth inning, McKay led off and launched a bomb to right. Junior Devin Hairston singled up the middle, advanced to second on a throwing error, ran to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a sacrifice fly by freshman Tyler Fitzgerald.
Fitch homered to right in the sixth, scoring freshman Jake Snider. One batter later, Alabama State head coach Jose’ Vasquez went to the bullpen, ending starting pitcher Tyler Howe’s afternoon. Howe pitched 5.2 innings, giving up six runs, allowing three walks while striking out three Cards.
Louisville scored another in the seventh on a senior Logan Taylor’s single.
Sophomore closer Bryan Hoeing forced Alabama State’s Ray Hernandez into a 5-3 groundout to end the game. Louisville moves to 1-0, and will play Feb. 18 against No. 22 Maryland. Right-handed junior Kade McClure gets the nod from coach Dan McDonnell, facing junior Taylor Bloom.