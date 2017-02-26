- The Cardinal endorses Vishnu Tirumala for SGA President
Baseball completes sweep of Omaha in 6-0 win
By Jordan Shim–
The eighth-ranked Louisville (7-0) baseball team completed the sweep of Omaha (1-7), winning 6-0 on Feb. 26.
Freshman pitcher Michael McAvene turned in his best collegiate outing, striking out 11 in five innings in his second start of the season.
McAvene started hot striking out the side in the first inning. On offense, senior Logan Taylor began the bottom of the inning with a triple to left field. Colby Fitch grounded out to first but allowed Taylor to score to make it 1-0.
Omaha threatened in the fourth with runners on second and third with one out. McAvene retired the next two batters to keep the Mavericks scoreless.
After three scoreless innings, Louisville added a run in the fifth inning. Devin Hairston started the inning with a lead-off double to left-center. Zeke Pinkham’s sac bunt advanced Hairston to third. Senior Ryan Summers’ drove in Hairston with a RBI single up the middle to make it 2-0.
U of L added another run in the seventh inning. Summers singled with one out. Taylor’s RBI double to center field made it 3-0 bringing Summers home all the way from first.
Louisville’s most productive inning came in the eighth generating three runs. Junior Drew Ellis led off with a four-pitch walk. Hairston’s single sent Ellis from first to third. Pinch hitting Freshman Jake Snider pinch hit for sophomore catcher Zeke Pinkham, and delivered a RBI single to bring Ellis home. Freshman Logan Wyatt replaced Summers and walked to load the bases. Taylor’s two-run double to left center drove in Hairston and Snider to make it 6-0.
The Cards continued their streak of double-digit hit games on the season totaling with 10 for the afternoon. Taylor went 3-for-5 with three hits and three RBIs and one run. Brendan McKay finished with 3-of-4 with three singles.
Louisville will host Morehead State on March 1. First pitch is set at 3 p.m.
