Baseball blanks Mavericks, stay undefeated

By Conner Farrell–

The eighth-ranked baseball team continued their hot start to the season against the University of Omaha Mavericks (1-4) in a rout 10-0. This is the first weekend series of the season for U of L.

Starting pitcher junior Kade McClure went through the first five innings giving up zero hits. McClure ultimately finished in the sixth, registering nine strikeouts and only surrendering one hit.

The Cards posted eight of their ten runs in the second, third and fourth innings. They would tack on the other two in the sixth and seventh innings, one in each respectively.

The team totaled 10 hits and seven RBIs by seven different players. Juniors Drew Ellis and Brenden McKay combined to go 4-for-4 with two RBIs, three runs scored and two walks.

This is the second shut-out of the season for Louisville.

The series against Omaha closes out Feb. 26 at noon.

Photo by Isaac Sanchez / The Louisville Cardinal