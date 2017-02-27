Athletes of the week: Feb. 19-26

By Dalton Ray–

Lacrosse- Hannah Koloski, senior

The leading goal scorer for coach Kellie Young’s 5-1 squad is coming off a 12-goal week. Playing in a home match against Vanderbilt and on the road against Brown, Koloski is a huge reason for the Cards walking away with two wins.

Hosting the Commodores, Koloski was the sparkplug for Louisville.

Trailing 4-1, the senior scored back-to-back goals in under a minute to bring the Cards within a goal.

Koloski’s performance rolled into the second half as she scored another three goals midway through the half. Tied at 10 with 30 seconds to play, Koloski held the ball as the seconds ticked down. With 10 seconds on the clock, Koloski charged the net and sent in the game-winning goal with four seconds remaining.

On the road, Koloski accounted for nearly half of Louisville’s 13 goals. Her four goals came in pairs, giving U of L space. The last two were both insurance goals as Koloski pitched in two six-goal performances in a week.

Women’s golf- Lauren Hartlage, freshman

Hartlage earned her third top-five finish of the year by shooting 2-over-par 218 in the Central District Invitational in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Finishing fourth in the invitational, Hartlage finished higher than any other Cardinal.

Furman University won the invitation, with two players finishing in the top three. Hartlage led Louisville to a third-place finish in their first invitation of the spring.

Coach Courtney Trimble expects Hartlage to be a big part of U of L’s success this season and is the player that has taken her by surprise.

Men’s tennis- Parker Wynn, freshman

Playing against No. 30 Georgia State, Toledo and Tennessee Tech, Wynn won all three singles matches. A top of sweeping the singles, the No. 37 doubles team of Wynn and senior Sean Donohue won in all three matches.

Wynn downed GSU’s Andrei Andrukhou 6-1, 1-6, 6-1, giving Louisville a 3-1 lead. In doubles, Wynn and Donohue didn’t drop a set, winning 6-0.

In part of one of a double-header, Wynn won singles 6-3, 6-1. Wynn and Donohue took the doubles win 6-1.

In the final match of the weekend, Louisville played Tennessee Tech. Taking the doubles point 6-1, Wynn shifted his focus to singles. In another impressive performance, Wynn downed Marcos Bernardes 6-2, 6-0.

Going 3-0 in singles and doubles over the weekend, Wynn moves to 11-3 in singles and 15-1 in doubles on the season.