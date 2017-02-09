Asia Durr’s 30 points powers women’s basketball past Virginia Tech

By Jordan Shim–

Coming off of two straight losses, the No. 12 ranked Louisville women’s basketball team defeated Virginia Tech 88-70 in Blacksburg.

Virginia Tech hosted their annual Play4Kay contest, so both schools sported pink gear to support breast cancer awareness.

Louisville led for all but one minute, however, the Hokies kept the score close.

Myisha Hines-Allen missed the previous to games and as a result, the Cards were outrebounded. With the New Jersey native back in the lineup, it was business as usual. Louisville won the rebounding battle 48-27 over VT.

Hines-Allen finished the first half with 11 points and seven rebounds. Asia Durr added nine points as the Cards headed into the break with a 40-35 lead.

Chanette Hicks and Samantha Hill carried the Hokies in the first half with 11 and 10 points. Virginia Tech only committed only three turnovers in the first half, keeping the game tight.

Virginia Tech outscored Louisville in the third quarter to pull within two at 58-56. Four Hokies starters scored double-digits and continued to take care of the ball with six turnovers after three-quarters.

The Hokies tied the game at 58, but Louisville went on an 11-0 run. The eruption gave U of L the largest lead of the game.

Louisville’s bench outscored the Hokies 21-2 as Tech’s bench hoisted up just two shots.

Louisville’s trio of Mariya Moore, Hines-Allen and Durr came up big, totaling 60 points, 24 rebounds, and 16 assists. Sam Fuerhing turned in a solid performance off the bench with a double-double of her own, with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Louisville returns for a three-game homestand before the regular season finale on the road. They host Boston College on Feb. 12. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.