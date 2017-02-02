Brief: Classes canceled, power outage on Belknap campus

By Brooke Moody–

All classes are canceled Thursday evening due to power outage across campus resulting from construction on the new academic building.

“A contractor working on the new academic building inadvertently severed the power lines. No one was injured and we have alternative power in all residence hall,” U of L spokesman John Drees said.

Facilities that continue to go without power include Lutz hall, the service hall, Floyd Street Garage, Houchens and the Chemistry building.

The Ville Grill and SRC remain open.

This story is developing and updates are expected at 8 p.m.