Don't Miss
- U of L acting president: university on “right path” towards re-accreditation
- ‘Series of Unfortunate Events’ shines through melancholy
- Student cut, hospitalized by attempted robbery
- U of L states support for students, faculty and staff affected by travel ban
- Thousands in Louisville denounce Trump’s immigration ban
- SGA to consider rebuking outside contributions
- Meet the 2017 football recruiting class
- Faculty senate urges change in power-granting bill
- SAB hosts ‘A Worldwide Movement’ International Fashion Show
- Spring clean your mind with a road trip
Brief: Classes canceled, power outage on Belknap campus
By Brooke Moody on February 2, 2017
By Brooke Moody–
All classes are canceled Thursday evening due to power outage across campus resulting from construction on the new academic building.
“A contractor working on the new academic building inadvertently severed the power lines. No one was injured and we have alternative power in all residence hall,” U of L spokesman John Drees said.
Facilities that continue to go without power include Lutz hall, the service hall, Floyd Street Garage, Houchens and the Chemistry building.
The Ville Grill and SRC remain open.
This story is developing and updates are expected at 8 p.m.