2017 recruiting class adds depth to women’s soccer

By Jordan Shim–

Women’s soccer head coach Karen Ferguson-Dayes announced the addition of eight new recruits for this upcoming fall. Seven will be incoming freshman, while the other is a transfer.

The class features six offensive players to bolster the midfield and attacking front while providing depth to the back line and goalkeeping. Louisville fielded a young team last season with three freshman starters and two more having received extended playing time.

Lana Batson, goalkeeper

Batson joins Louisville having played for one of California’s top clubs, Albion SC San Diego ECNL. Alongside sophomore Niamh Nelson, Batson will be the second San Diego product on the roster. With Taylor Bucklin graduating, Batson will immediately challenge for the starting goalkeeper position with redshirt freshman Gabrielle Kozuelos and junior Victoria Gabor.

Morgan Dewey, defender

Dewey is a wide defender with an attacking mindset. Being a natural left-footed player will be an invaluable asset for the team. Her playtime may be limited because Shelby Cohen and Nelson occupy both fullback positions. Dewey may redshirt or develop and contribute in her second year.

Emina Ekic, midfielder

Ekic is also a local product that committed to Louisville since her freshman season in high school. Ekic has a rare combination of technique and the vision to play a final ball, both aspects of the game Louisville lacked last season. Her ability on the ball may see her contribute right away.

Nadege L’Esperance, midfielder

L’Esperance arrived in January and plays with sophomore Sarah Feola in the U-17 Canadian National Team. Tactically sound, L’Esperance will form a solid partnership alongside Callie McKinney in front of the back four. Her attention to detail will allow her to develop quickly and may contribute in her first season.

TJ Anderson, midfielder

Anderson comes from a successful program in Concorde Fire ECNL so that it will ease her transition to stacked ACC. She is physically capable of contributing right away, but her leadership quality is an intangible that could be impactful for the team.

Taylor Kerwin, midfielder

Kerwin is the most versatile player in this year’s recruiting class. She can contribute on defense or even line up as a center forward. Her versatility will allow her to fill any gaps the team has, which is an invaluable asset. Her leadership qualities will benefit the team going forward.

Kennadi Carbin, forward

Carbin returns to her hometown of Louisville after spending her first two years of her collegiate career at Mississippi State where she scored six goals. Her 5-foot-11 frame could form a lethal combination next to Brooklynn Rivers. Carbin’s ability to play wide will give Ferguson-Dayes another attacking option, an area the team lacked depth.

Morgan Everett, forward

Everett joins the Cardinals after having collected numerous awards on and off the field. She was a member of the All-Region team in North Carolina from 2013 to 2015. She has played overseas collecting trophies in Spain, Sweden, and Denmark. Her size will bode well against ACC center backs and is built for Ferguson-Dayes’ system. With Louisville lacking a go-to scorer much throughout the season, Everett’s nose for goal is an excellent addition.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal