Women’s basketball falls on the road to No. 7 Florida State

By Mike Gilpatrick–

The ninth-ranked Louisville Cardinals lost a hard-fought contest against No. 7 Florida State, 72-65.

The game started without much scoring. Leads switched throughout the first quarter, with both teams playing great defense. Louisville’s largest lead was four points, before a late three by Brittany Brown cut the Cards lead to one at the end of the quarter.

Florida State dominated the second quarter. The Seminoles kicked the second off with an 8-2 run. For every basket made by Louisville, the Seminoles answered. Behind Imani Wright’s nine points in the second, the Seminoles outscored the Cards 19-11.

Louisville trailed Florida State 32-25 at the half. The Seminoles held the Cards to just a 31.3 field goal percentage, and only allowed three opportunities to shoot from beyond the arc.

Louisville stayed in the game through their defense. The Cards held the Seminoles to just 37.5 percent from the field, though four baskets from beyond the arc played into the Seminoles seven-point lead.

The third quarter started out much like the first. A three-point basket by Asia Durr gave Louisville life, and kicked off a 13-2 run. Durr scored seven more during the run. Louisville held Florida State scoreless for four minutes, and the Cards took a one-point lead with 4:51 left in the quarter.

Florida State’s offense woke up with four minutes left, with a basket by Shakayla Thomas. Thomas sunk two other baskets, erasing the Louisville lead.

Florida State continued momentum into the fourth. Thomas had a jumper and pair of free throws to extend the Seminoles lead to five with 7:15 left.

Nine seconds later, Mariya Moore sunk a three pointer, and helped Louisville go on a 9-0 run spanning almost two minutes. Florida State went on 12-2 run, holding off Louisville.

Four players for Florida State scored more than 10, led by Thomas with 24. For Louisville, Durr scored 21 before fouling out, and Moore scored 15.

The Cards will travel back to the KFC Yum! Center for their next contest, as they take on 14th-ranked Miami on Sunday at 1:30.