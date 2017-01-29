Women’s basketball beats Pitt for fifth-straight win

By Matt Bradshaw–

Ninth-ranked women’s basketball defeated conference opponent Pittsburgh 63-48. This was the fifth straight victory for the Cardinals, finishing off a successful three-game road trip.

Louisville shot worse than Pitt from the field but three-point shooting, rebounding and depth helped them to win. U of L forced 11 steals, leading to 21 points off turnovers.

Using 13 players, 10 different Cardinals scoring. Mariya Moore led the team with 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The Cardinals started their poor shooting performance in the first half, shooting 10-for-33. Five three-pointers kept them in the game, as well as 10 offensive rebounds and second chance points.

Pittsburgh shot a solid 60 percent from the field and led most of the first half. The Panthers doubled Louisville’s points in the paint. Brandi Harvey-Carr led Pitt with 13 points and five rebounds.

Louisville turned the game around in the third quarter, outscoring Pitt 21-7. The Cardinals began making their shots, out-rebounding and closing up the defense.

Pitt made a run in the fourth quarter but Louisville ultimately closed out the game. Silent for most of the game, Asia Durr scored eight of her 13 points in the final three minutes.

Louisville (19-4) faces North Carolina State (16-5) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at home.