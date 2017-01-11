University president fills slate of administrative vacancies

By Kyeland Jackson —

University of Louisville Acting President Neville Pinto filled three vacant senior positions Wednesday.

Pinto named David Adams interim chief administrative officer for the university, tasked to manage financial and administrative functions in the office of the president and chief financial officer.

Pinto also addressed the vacancy left by former Chief Financial Officer / Chief Operating Officer Harlan Sands, who left for a position at the University of Pennsylvania. The position was divided into two. Susan Howarth, currently vice provost and chief university budget officer, was named interim chief financial officer. Lee Smith will take the role of interim chief operating officer.

Pinto also announced Senior Vice President of Communication Becky Simpson is retiring effective Jan. 27. John Drees, associate vice president and director of campus communication, will serve as interim senior associate vice president of communication effective Jan. 30.

Pinto recently announced he will leave U of L for his alma mater at the University of Cincinnati. His absence deepens the hole of leadership plaguing the university, which lost Sands, Pinto and may swap its board of trustees in weeks. A board of trustees meeting had been scheduled Jan. 12 and could have named an acting president, but was abruptly canceled Wednesday afternoon.