U of L Athletic Association approve stadium renovations and increased ticket prices

The price to see U of L play increased Thursday, as the University of Louisville Athletic Association met.

ULAA directors approved increasing athletics’ ticket prices, pricing reserved seats at $12 more than 2016. Price hikes applied to seats for clubs and suites, faculty and staff, L-club, family plan and Mezzanine seats. Prices for student tickets and season tickets will not increase.

The board approved $600,000 in renovations for the Cardinal Arena, where U of L volleyball shall begin playing their games. The budget delegates $425,000 go towards new bleachers, which Athletic Director Tom Jurich said was unsafe.

“That is truly a safety issue. I tell you, we’re scared to death for the people in the stands,” Jurich said.

The bleachers, built in the late 1980’s, cannot retract; and some parts for it are unavailable.

Jurich also addressed U of L’s response to the notice of allegations, sent by the NCAA Oct. 20. The NCAA investigation found four violations against the university, whose former director of operations for men’s basketball, Andre Mcgee, paid escorts to have sex with, and dance for, recruits and players. Allegations also charged basketball coach Rick Pitino failed to monitor his program.

The university sent a response to the NOA Tuesday, and Jurich expects a timeline on the issue this summer.

Acting President Neville Pinto discussed the new board of trustees after Thursday’s meeting. Pinto said the board plans to meet Saturday, and discussions for finding his replacement are underway.

“We discussed possible candidates for the position, and I feel confident that every one of the choices that we discussed would be a good fit for the university,” Pinto said. He did not clarify whether the search would include internal and external candidates.