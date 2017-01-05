How to survive campus when snow storms hit By Briana Williams– As students travel back to campus to... Posted January 5, 2017

Men’s basketball fails to execute in final minutes, falls on the road to Notre Dame By Dalton Ray– In their fourth straight game against a... Posted January 4, 2017

Legislation could re-appoint Bevin’s board By Olivia Krauth– Updated: Jan. 4 at 1:25 p.m. If... Posted January 3, 2017

Six New Year’s resolutions U of L needs for 2017 By Briana Williams– Though they’re often short-lived, the idea behind... Posted January 1, 2017

Louisville smothered in Citrus Bowl, fail to score a touchdown By Dalton Ray– In their seventh straight bowl game, No.... Posted December 31, 2016

Citrus Bowl preview: Looking at the LSU Tigers By Dalton Ray– Looking for their second bowl victory over... Posted December 30, 2016