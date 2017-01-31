Student stabbed, hospitalized by attempted robbery

By Kyeland Jackson —

An attempted robbery hospitalized a university student Tuesday night. Currently, there are no suspects.

University spokesperson John Drees said the student suffered minor injuries after someone tried robbing them at around 8 p.m. near the intramural field behind the J.B. Speed School.

“The student was walking his dog and was approached by someone with a knife demanding his wallet, they scuffled. The student was apparently stabbed minorly,” Drees said.

ULPD were notified by the hospital around 90 minutes after the incident.

Canine unit officer Charles Grider, who swept the area for evidence, could not find the crime scene.

The story will be updated.