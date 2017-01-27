Spring clean your mind with a road trip

By Sydney Hancock–

“Spring cleaning” describes the urge to clean at the start of the spring season. The sun stays out for little longer, we stop moping and shivering on the couch and finally take notice of that nine-foot-high pile of empty hot chocolate boxes that we were too lazy to take out to the dumpster all winter.

Although we typically clean our living environments, spring cleaning can mean more than that. Since it’s the season of organizing, ridding toxins and fresh starts, it’s important to do that within ourselves as well.

Students are looking for inventive plans for spring break and unique and self-spring-cleaning is the perfect fit. For this spring break, get ready for a self-cleanse. During the semester, most of us spend a majority of our time either studying, working, partying or on social media. Pack your bags, prepare some snacks and hop in your car, because road trips are taking center stage.

A road trip is a perfect getaway for your body, mind and soul. It provides all the essentials: alone time, silence and adventure. The beauty of road tripping is that it can be whatever you want it to be. You can go anywhere at any time and see and experience anything you want.

If you’re craving something new, then a getaway in your car is the ideal plan for spring break. Whether you’re craving a visit to a national park out West, or maybe the sight of a skyscraper in a big city like New York, each day of a road trip spurs on something new. It is entirely up to you.

Not only will you quench your thirst for adventure with endless spontaneity, you will also be doing your body and mind a favor.

You can utilize the road trip as a time to disconnect from the world and reconnect with yourself. A road trip provides you with the essentials to unwind and rid yourself of the worry and stress that often builds up during every semester.