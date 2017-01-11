Peter Sirmon hired as football’s new defensive coordinator

By Mike Gilpatrick–

Football’s defensive coordinator Todd Grantham bolted Louisville for the same position at Mississippi State and Bobby Petrino has found a replacement. After MSU parted ways with their defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon, he has found a home at U of L.

Prior to coaching, Sirmon played at Oregon and seven seasons for the Tennessee Titans. Sirmon was the associate head coach, linebacker coach and recruiting coordinator for Southern California from 2014-2015. A well-known recruiter, Sirmon helped USC gain the top recruiting classes in both seasons.

In his first season as defensive coordinator, Sirmon the Bulldogs had the 110th overall defense in 2016. Mississippi State ranked 97th in points per game, allowing 33.1 points a contest.

The University of Louisville is expected to make the statement official once Sirmon’s contract is finalized.

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal