SGA prepares for upcoming elections, higher education rally

By Brooke Moody–

SGA is prepared for upcoming general elections after a successful trial run that took place within the senate. Announced tonight at the SGA Senate meeting, students will now access ballots for SGA elections via an emailed link.

The link will be emailed to students on Feb. 27 when voting begins, and a reminder email will be sent on March 2, the last day to vote. In the past, students have used OrgSync to vote for candidates.

In addition to voting changes, a resolution was proposed at the senate meeting that would build upon a pre-existing election rule prohibiting internal organizations from contributing to candidates.

“The purpose of this resolution is to discourage candidates from accepting outside contributions,” co-author Landon Lauder said.

Lauder and co-authors Paul Thompson and Lily Assgari, developed the resolution in response to recent elections and concerns regarding campaign funding and accountability to the organizations who make the contribution.

A resolution has no legal enforcement, therefore “if a candidate was to receive funds from an outside group or individual, they are still allowed to do that, but per SGA election rules still have to file it on the campaign value report,” said Lauder.

The resolution has been sent to the Executive Board for discussion.

Three other resolutions were proposed, a resolution regarding evaluation of professors and course practices of inclusion and diversity, a resolution to bring Belknap Campus in ADA compliance with braille and a resolution to thank Neville Pinto for his service.

The resolution addressing diversity and inclusion practices on course evaluations was sent to the Academic Committee, and the resolution regarding ADA compliance was sent to the Services Committee. The senate passed the resolution thanking Pinto.

During the meeting, SGA President Aaron Vance also discussed details of the upcoming Rally for Higher Education, organized by the KY Board of Student Body Presidents.

The rally will take place at the state capitol in Frankfort on Feb. 13. Hundreds of students from across the state are expected to participate. U of L’s SAB and ELSB are providing two buses to transport students to Frankfort.

At the rally Vance hopes to address legislation concerning students’ rights, including higher education funding, tax reform, Powerball Promise, early voting, and the bathroom bill.

It was also announced that Panda Express will open Feb. 6 in the SAC, Twisted Taco will open Feb. 13 on the ground level of Louisville Hall and the Subway in Davidson Hall is expected to open at the end of February.