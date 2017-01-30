SGA to consider rebuking outside contributions

By Olivia Krauth–

The SGA Senate will consider legislation denouncing outside campaign contributions for SGA candidates during their Jan. 31 meeting.

The resolution, co-authored by Landon Lauder, Paul Thompson and Lily Assgari, would “strongly discourage” monetary and in-kind contributions from any outside organizations to SGA candidates.

“In order to maintain effective representation of and action on behalf of the U of L student body only, it is in the best interest of the U of L Student Government Association to ensure its candidates and officials are free from influence in the form of outside, in-kind and monetary contributions,” the resolution says.

“It is the prerogative of the student body to hold all U of L Student Government Association candidates to a high moral and ethical standard, as they would represent student interests and only student interests if elected.”

The resolution builds on a Nov. 2016 SGA election rule prohibiting internal organizations, like university departments and RSOs, from contributing to candidates.

“The idea is that the candidate should be spending their own money on their own campaign,” SGA Supreme Court Chief Justice Sarah Pennington said.

The SGA Supreme Court requires each candidate submit a campaign value report of campaign expenditures, contributions and proofs-of-purchase for all expenditures. Candidates running on a slate fill out an additional report on slate spending with similar lists. Campaign spending limits range from $500 to $100 depending on the position.

The court typically holds trials to review evidence when someone does not follow election rules. Disciplinary action depends on the offense and findings, according to Pennington.

Applications to run for student government offices recently opened and will close Feb. 6. Voting takes place Feb. 27 to March 2.

SGA will discuss the resolution during their normal senate meeting Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m. in Law School room 275.