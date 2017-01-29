SAB hosts ‘A Worldwide Movement’ International Fashion Show

By Briana Williams–

From hip hop routines to K-pop dances, the nearly sold-out International Fashion Show used fashion and performances to showcase different cultures from around the world.

Held on Jan. 27, the Student Activities Board’s Diversity Committee used the 14th annual show to bring awareness to social justice and cultural problems.

Minority and underrepresented groups were the stars of the show, showcasing the issues faced within their respective cultures. The Black Lives Matter movement, feminism, sex trafficking, marriage equality and clean water initiatives were among the many subjects covered. Student interviews and models holding up signs with simple but impactful messages helped spread awareness to the audience in creative ways.

Students modeled and performed the entire show, with many outfits donated from local shops. Other outfits were donated from local citizens who are longtime fans of the fashion show.

The diversity committee chair and vice chair, Destinee Germany and Katile Conley, spent months planning the event. They oversaw routines, outfits and logistics for the night. Setting up the runway, lights and tech took nearly a week.

Singing and spoken word performances from students Leah Nelson and Leen Abozaid were also a part of the show. The Vietnamese Student Association, the Cardinal K-Pop Dance Team, Association of Black Students and the Latin American and Hispanic Student Organization were among other RSOs represented in the show.

U of L student organizations weren’t the only talent of the evening. Local middle school students performed a step routine and members of the Louisville LGBT community walked the runway, modeling clothes from Hey Tiger and General Eccentric.

As the finale in a series of Unity Week events, the annual International Fashion Show saw another year of successes and another step closer to bringing awareness through creativity and culture.

Photos by Isaac Sanchez / The Louisville Cardinal

Photos by Briana Williams / The Louisville Cardinal