Running back LJ Scott transferring to EKU
By Conner Farrell–
Former U of L running back LJ Scott announced his intent to transfer to Eastern Kentucky University today via Twitter. Scott, who saw limited action in the 2016 season, was a part of the 2014 recruiting class.
Scott only carried the ball three times this season for a total of 15 yards. For his career, Scott carried the ball on 71 attempts for 396 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 18 receptions for 173 yards and one touchdown.
The senior-to-be saw his role reduced to a situational back this past season, used mainly in passing situations.
Scott’s departure leaves the Cards with three running backs on their roster in Jeremy Smith, Malik Williams and Trey Smith. Louisville will bring in one freshman back, Colin Wilson. Dae Williams came to Louisville as a running back, but switched to linebacker in the preseason.
File photo / The Louisville Cardinal