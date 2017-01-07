Legislators playing with fire at students’ expense

By Brooke Moody–

Earning a college degree is for the birds – or in this case, dogs – according to the Kentucky legislators. And students across the state should be outraged.

On Jan. 5 Senate Bill 12 debuted in the Senate as a bill dealing with dog ownership, but by day’s end it gave legal authority to Gov. Matt Bevin’s abolishment of U of L’s board of trustees.

What do dogs have in common with university governance? Punchlines aside, they have nothing in common. But thanks to the shifty dealings of the governor’s lapdogs, this bill could spell the end of U of L’s accreditation.

Last month U of L’s accrediting body, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS), put U of L on probation due to Bevin’s infamous dismantlement of the board of trustees in June, which violated SACS standards of fair process and freedom from undue political influence.

Probation is just a step away from loss of accreditation, so it’s a good thing Kentucky politicians just rushed a bill that would promptly abolish the current board without due cause and transfer authority to a 10-member board appointed by the governor. Oh wait, that kind of sounds like political influence.

If you’re a student in Kentucky and these legislators’ actions don’t alarm you, then you don’t understand the gravity of the situation.

Loss of accreditation means degrees would lose their value, federal financial aid would cease, you could say goodbye to Kentucky rivalries because sports would be a thing of the past and even if students tried to rebuild their degrees at another university their credits wouldn’t transfer.

Over 21,000 students would have expended years of hard work and thousands of dollars for nothing. Students aren’t the only ones who would be left out in the cold, faculty and staff would be affected as well.

This is a grave situation, and prior to the passage of the bill, U of L expected to receive a letter from SACS next week detailing how to reverse the damage that has been done. But instead of waiting to receive counsel from SACS, legislators threw conventional wisdom out the window and rushed SB12 into enactment. Never mind that they did so without testimony from higher education experts or U of L students, faculty and staff.

To rub salt on the wound, section 6 of SB12 declares an emergency to pass the bill due to the effects the governance of public postsecondary institutions has on Kentucky’s economy. Sure, past administrators at U of L have made inappropriate decisions regarding U of L finances. But what about the economic impact students have as residents of the state?

The loss of accreditation that could result from the passage of SB12 would result in the University of Louisville becoming a deep, dark money pit. And students would be buried in it as they are left with growing debt, no financial aid, and the possibility of completely starting over at another institution. Thousands of the state’s most educated and talented citizens would be delayed in entering the job market, purchasing houses and other means of investing in the state economy.

The passage of SB12 demonstrates disregard for students and the effort and money that goes into a college degree as well as the positive impact students have on the economy, and instead pursues a political agenda. And students across the state need to recognize that these are their rights and efforts being diminished as well.

If SB12 is enacted due to past administrators’ choices, the governor’s desires, and deep partisanship, it will be the students who foot the bill.