Ninth-ranked women’s basketball gets conference win over No. 14 Miami

By Matt Bradshaw–

Ninth-ranked women’s basketball bounced back from a tough road loss to beat no. 14 Miami 63-59. Louisville held the lead for the entire game but Miami made it a close one.

The Cardinals won with an impressive rebounding display, 46 rebounds, and with great performances from the starters.

“Rebounding is something that coach emphasizes,” Cortnee Walton said. “If we can rebound, we can run in transition, get baskets and win.”

Myisha Hines-Allen finished with a double-double and Mariya Moore lead the team with 24 points.

“I’m really happy with the way (Moore) has been shooting the ball these past couple weeks,” coach Jeff Walz said. “She’s been putting in some extra time at the gym and her confidence is key.”

Both teams struggled offensively in the first two quarters. Louisville did not shoot the three well and ended with more turnovers than Miami. The Cards used a strong defense to stay ahead of the Hurricanes.

“We knew coming into this game that their guards were key,” Moore said, “so we did our best to limit their touches and stop them from getting any buckets.”

Louisville played great in the paint. They out-rebounded Miami 28-15 and out-scored them points in the paint, 22-10. Louisville lead at halftime 32-25.

Moore finished the first half with 13 points and a buzzer-beater three. Hines-Allen also stood out with six points and eight rebounds. Walton got two fouls early in the game, which limited her playing time.

Miami closed the gap in the third quarter and made it 47-43. They started to find their shot and defended better in the paint.

The fourth quarter went down to the wire. With a minute left, the Cardinals led by one point, 60-59. Hines-Allen made two free throws to secure the lead, and the defense made an important stop to secure the victory. The final score was 63-59.

Moore finished with 24 points and seven rebounds, Hines-Allen with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Guards Briahanna Jackson scored 11 points and five rebounds while Asia Durr added eight points and eight rebounds.

The Cardinals next face Georgia Tech at home this Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal