No. 12 men’s basketball loses nail-biter to No. 10 Florida State

By Conner Farrell–

Coming on the heels of the team’s rout of Clemson, the men’s basketball team came out sluggish against the Florida State Seminoles.

Within the first three minutes of the game, the Cards found themselves trailing 14-0. The Seminoles came out of the gates hard driving to the basket and having wide open looks from behind the three-point line.

After the under 16 minute media time-out, the Cards would go on a 12-5 run. Louisville cut the lead to down to two with 8:24 left in the first half.

The last 10 minutes of the first half was marred with fouls as both teams combined for 25. The Cards only hit 8-of-15 from the line.

The play of the bench provided Louisville. Mangok Mathiang, nine, and Tony Hicks, eight, led the Cards in scoring at halftime.

Starters Anas Mahmoud and Donovan Mitchell failed to score and each had two fouls going into the break. Louisville trailed 41-35 at the break.

With 16:29 in the game, Florida State pushed the lead to 11.

Over the next four minutes, U of L pulled within one after back-to-back layups by Mitchell.

Back-and-forth play ensued as Louisville stayed close, but never took the lead.

With two minutes remaining in the game, the Cards cut the FSU lead to one point. The Noles pulled away in the final minutes, as Louisville didn’t score the remainder of the game.

Louisville’s bench outscore the Seminoles’ bench 40-11.

The Cardinals two leading scorers were Hicks, who had a game high 16, and Mathiang, who had his second career double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

U of L shot 37 percent from the field, 25-of-65, and shot 67 percent from the free throw, 16-of-24. The team didn’t have success from the three, going 2-for-13.

Foul trouble and poor shooting plagued Mitchell. U of L’s leading scorer scored six points on 2-of-10 shooting.

The Cards move to 16-4 and 4-3 in ACC play. The team is back in action on Jan. 24, when they take on Pittsburgh at 7 p.m.