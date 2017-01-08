New dining options delayed

By Olivia Krauth–

Belknap students will have to wait a little longer for new dining options this semester.

Four on-campus eateries set to open the first week of classes will be delayed, according to Associate Vice President of Business Services Mark Watkins.

The full-service Starbucks in Ekstrom Library will open Jan. 17 due to two weeks of required in-house training. In a tour Jan. 6, crew members were putting up shelving and tidying. Good news for Starbucks fans: the store will accept Starbucks Gold Cards and gift cards. They cannot redeem rewards from the Starbucks app currently, but are in the process of being able to do that.

Twisted Taco in Louisville Hall and Panda Express in the SAC will open the first week of February. According to Watkins, both could be ready within a week, but are delayed because a part hasn’t come in for their grills.

Subway in Davidson Hall will be the last to open, with a targeted open time in mid-February. Watkins said construction workers found asbestos and had drain issues, causing a delay.