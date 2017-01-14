Men’s basketball overcomes poor shooting first half to upend No. 7 Duke

By Dalton Ray–

Looking for another win over a ranked opponent, No. 14 Louisville downed seventh-ranked Duke for their third ACC win. Louisville shot 58.6 percent in the second half, leading to the 78-69 win.

Neither team started the game performing well on offense. Through five minutes, Louisville shot 2-of-7 from the field and Duke committed three turnovers.

Duke caused Louisville trouble on both sides of the floor. Their 2-3 zone forced Louisville to shoot over the top of Duke’s length. Offensively, Duke used Louisville’s scheme against them. Duke’s motions and cuts cause confusion for the switching Louisville defense, leaving multiple Blue Devils open.

Despite Louisville’s three leading scorers starting 2-for-11 from the field, the U of L defense kept them in the game.

Through 13 minutes, Louisville shot 6-of-22 from the field. Three of their six made shots were alley-oops. Duke held the lead for nearly the entire first half due to Louisville inept offense.

The Cardinals got back into the game through the free throw line as both teams traded attempts. A 90 second stretch in the final five minutes of the half included eight total fouls between both teams.

After shooting 6-of-22, the Cards finished the half shooting 5-for-8 including hitting 3-of-4 threes. Mahmoud carried the Cardinals in the first half, finishing with 13 points, seven rebounds and a block.

The beginning of the second half included teams trading body-blows, then Louisville’s defense created offense. U of L created separation with their defense, getting two steals to start a 6-0 run.

Grayson Allen was booed every time he touched the ball, but he didn’t let that affect his game. Allen had no trouble finishing over Louisville’s bigs in the paint and kept Duke afloat.

During the second half, Louisville kept their distance by hitting key shots and getting stops on the defensive end.

Donovan Mitchell exited the game midway through the second half with an ankle injury, but returned and carried the weight for the U of L offense. A fast break lay-up over Allen and two big threes gave Louisville boost they needed to keep their lead.

Just as Duke tried to creep back into the game, Mahmoud’s put-back dunk pushed the lead back to 10 with 2:35 to play.

Quentin Snider’s straight-away 3-pointer should have put the game out of reach, but Duke didn’t give up.

Cutting the lead to seven with just over a minute left, Louisville turned to their defense to finish the game. A strong defensive possession forced Allen to miss his shot at the rim.

A free throw shooting contest took place at the end of the game, which lead to the nine-point victory. Four Cardinals scored in double-digits, led by Mahmoud with 17. Mitchell and Snider combined for 28 points and knocked down six threes.

U of L finished the game shooting 7-of-13 from three after starting 0-for-6. Duke committed 18 turnovers, allowing Louisville to get 13 points off turnovers.

Cards are back in action on Jan. 19 against Clemson in the KFC Yum! Center.

Photos by Laurel Slaughter / The Louisville Cardinal