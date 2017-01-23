Louisville Baseball ranked No. 7 by Baseball America

By Mike Gilpatrick–

The baseball season hasn’t started, but the Cards are already receiving accolades.

Baseball America ranked Louisville at No. 7 in their preseason top 25. This is the fourth preseason ranking that Louisville baseball has received. Their highest ranking is sixth in the Perfect Game preseason top 25.

The Cardinals have earned a national preseason ranking in 10 consecutive seasons. They have been ranked in at least one poll since before the 2012 season.

Baseball America has TCU at No. 1 in their preseason poll. Seven ACC teams are ranked by Baseball America. Second-ranked Florida State is the only team ahead of Louisville.

The Cards open the 2017 season on February 17th in Clearwater, Florida against Alabama State at 3 p.m.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal