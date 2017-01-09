KY Supreme Court will hear case concerning U of L board By Kyeland Jackson — The Kentucky Supreme Court agreed Monday... Posted January 9, 2017

Bookstore gets new location, bigger space By Kyeland Jackson — The university bookstore has a new... Posted January 9, 2017

Midseason recap: Men’s basketball By Dalton Ray– Current record: 13-3 (8-1 at home, 2-1... Posted January 9, 2017

Five questions for U of L athletics in 2017 By Dalton Ray– Can Lamar Jackson repeat as the Heisman... Posted January 9, 2017

Nation prepares for Inauguration Day By Allison Mayes– Jan. 20 marks the beginning of a... Posted January 9, 2017

Women’s basketball defeat Panthers, bench pitches in 35 points By Jordan Shim– In their first home game of the... Posted January 8, 2017