- How to survive campus when snow storms hit
- Legislation could re-appoint Bevin’s board
- Six New Year’s resolutions U of L needs for 2017
- Louisville smothered in Citrus Bowl, fail to score a touchdown
- Citrus Bowl preview: Looking at the LSU Tigers
- Q&A with LSU’s ‘The Daily Reveille’
- No. 12 Virginia outworks No. 6 Louisville men’s basketball 61-53
- Internal foundation audit could cost up to $897,000
- Foundation spending deemed unsustainable
- Louisville men’s basketball outlasts rival Kentucky, 73-70
Kentucky Senate abolishes U of L’s board
By Kyeland Jackson —
Kentucky Senate members approved a bill abolishing U of L’s Board of Trustees, introducing a smaller board with senate-approved members.
Members contested Senate Bill 12 on the floor, debating whether the measure endangers university accreditation. Originally a bill regarding dogs, an amendment was introduced to abolish U of L’s board and address accreditation endangerment.
“We do not have the luxury of time,” Sen. Stephen West (R – Paris) said.
Sen. Reginald Thomas (D – Lexington) said approving the bill would send a bad message regarding Governor Bevin’s influence to other universities.
“If we pass this bill….what signal does that send to other universities?” Sen. Reginald Thomas (D – Lexington) said.
University of Louisville Acting Provost Dale Billingsley issued a statement on the resolution, saying the loss of accreditation would inadvertently affect Kentucky.
“The University must follow state law. To retain its accreditation, the University must also comply with the SACS principles concerning the composition and responsibilities of the Board of Trustees, including its selection and evaluation of the university’s president, the university’s freedom from undue external influence, and due process with appeal from the dismissal of Board members” Billingsley’s statement said.
“If the legislation does not permit the University to comply with the SACS principles, the Commonwealth will be adversely affected by loss of the University’s accreditation.”
The Southern Association of Schools Commission on Colleges, U of L’s accrediting body, placed the university on probation for a year for possible “undue political influence.” Blame attributed from Governor Matt Bevin, who’s executive orders abolished the board of trustees and appointed his own hand-picked members. While senators argued SB12 would appease SACS standards, SACS president Belle Wheelen told Insider Louisville fair process should remove board members.
“Once the institution can demonstrate that legislation, actions of the Governor, and the institution’s policies are in sync and that there is a fair process for dismissing board members, and that the reasons on which that dismissal occurs are identified, the institution would be back in compliance with SACSCOC Principles,” Wheelen’s statement said.
SB12’s approval comes after House Bill 10, structured to approve Governor Bevin’s executive acts, was slated for discussion Jan. 4. Discussion on the bill was delayed for another session.